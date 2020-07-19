July 19 Face of the Day: Dr. Dustin Svatos

Dr. Dustin Svatos is a new face in Council Bluffs, and he’s here to bring smiles to all of his patients.
Svatos, 28, is a native and current resident of Omaha. He attended Millard South High School, graduating in 2010. He then attended Creighton University, where he studied biology for his bachelor’s degree and oral biology for his master’s degree, graduating in 2016. He recently graduated from Creighton’s dental school and is now out working on his own.
Just three weeks ago, Svatos was hired as the newest dentist at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 2612 W. Broadway. He joins Drs. Gary Smith and Cary Jackson and the rest of the staff in bringing smiles to the people of Council Bluffs.
Svatos said he was inspired to pursue a career in dentistry after having a great dentist and orthodontist growing up. He said that going to the dentist’s office can always be a little nerve wracking, but the right doctor always has a way of making their patients feel comfortable.
Svatos said that after just a few weeks at the office and city as a whole he feels like a welcome member of the community.
“Everyone here has been so nice and welcoming,” he said. “They’ve been making the transition from school to real life really easy for me.”
Svatos has been married to his wife, Sarah, for three years and they have two children younger than 2, Charlotte and Jack. They love getting outdoors and have spent a lot of time on hikes and walks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being from across the river, Svatos is a fan of Creighton and Nebraska athletics, and he’s looking forward to some cross-office college sports rivalries in the fall.
