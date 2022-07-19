July 19 Face of the Day: Nova

Nova the dog is a sweet old lady looking for a loving home to spend her retirement in.

Nova is a 10-year-old female Labrador mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is a very affectionate pup who cherishes going on walks with the Midlands volunteers and taking a nice long nap afterwards. She’d love to continue doing so, but in the comfort of a home she can call her own.

She’ll be okay with other dogs, just as long as they’re as relaxed as she is. Her adoption fee is $175, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Nova might even be there looking for families. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Midlands Director of Development and Marketing Kori Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.