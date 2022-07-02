July 2 Face of the Day: Connie Vogelzang

Connie Vogelzang wishes Council Bluffs and her community a happy, safe Fourth of July.

Vogelzang was born and raised in Council Bluffs and she still lives here today. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and later spent 27 years in the banking field. She worked at Council Bluffs Savings Bank, which is now Availa Bank, 117 Pearl St. She retired two years ago, but she said it was a rewarding career as she made several great relationships with customers throughout the years.

She is an avid traveler, and she headed up the bank’s senior travel club. Vogelzang led many trips for her senior bank clients, and they traveled all across the U.S. and Europe.

Although yesterday morning was rainy and dreary, Vogelzang and dozens of fellow volunteers didn’t let it stop them from putting on an entertaining, patriotic display for Risen Son Christian Village residents for its annual Fourth of July parade. The Underwood High School marching band, various local veterans organizations, motorcycles, classic cars, tractors and more were on display and made two laps around the Risen Son campus. Vogelzang brought up the rear of the procession, dressed as Lady Liberty herself. She said it’s always a joy to brighten the faces of the residents, many of whom are veterans.

Vogelzang’s husband, Richard, and her granddaughter, Aliyah Reeves of Gretna, Nebraska, 9, took part in the procession driving in his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Vogelzang is a well-known figure at Risen Son. Her parents lived in some of the very first housing units when the campus was built years ago, and now she lives there, herself. She’s been at Risen Son for five years with her husband. She said they live in an independent living garden home, which has a residential neighborhood feel to it while having amenities such as snow removal, lawn mowing and housekeeping. She said they’ve added on a four season room and composite deck to enjoy nice weather with.

Having helped many of the Risen Son residents with their banking needs over the years, Vogelzang was already a familiar face to many before moving in. Now that she’s retired, she spends lots of time volunteering with many of the Risen Son assisted living residents. Coronavirus concerns have kept Vogelzang and her husband from traveling, but she is ready to get back to globetrotting. She said they are in the early stages of planning a Danube River cruise in Europe in 2023.