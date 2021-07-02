July 2 Face of the Day: James Wheeler

James Wheeler is ready for the Fourth of July and all, but he said the real fireworks for him will be next weekend.

Wheeler, 11, is a Council Bluffs boy and a student at Wilson Middle School. He’ll be an eighth-grader there next fall, and he said he is excited to see what his school will look like after its big renovation project is complete.

He said he lives close to the school, and he’s been monitoring the building’s progress ever since the project started. Wheeler was spotted at the riverfront yesterday afternoon as he took part in one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties. Thursday’s party location was held near Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park and River’s Edge Pavilion.

Wheeler is no stranger to the hydrant parties, and his photo’s been in the Nonpareil a handful of times over the years. He said this was his first hydrant party of the season, but he is planning on attending many more this summer.

Wheeler said he’s excited to see some fireworks go off this weekend, but he’s more excited for next weekend as he’ll be turning 12 on July 11. He said he’s looking forward to having a family get together and having some fun and a good meal on his big day.

— Joe Shearer