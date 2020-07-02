July 2 Face of the Day: Kaden Colvin and Vance and Ryhin Moore

From left, siblings Kaden Colvin and Vance and Ryhin Moore are a trio of out-of-town beach bums every summer.

Kaden and Vance, both 13, and Ryhin, 14, are the grandchildren of Nancy Hoden, who operates Lake Manawa Beach. The three grew up near Mesa, Arizona, but have lived in Murrieta, California, for the past two years.

Every summer, the siblings spend a couple of months in Council Bluffs, staying with Hoden and other family. The spend many of their days at Lake Manawa Beach, where they spend equal time helping their grandma and having fun in the sun. They said they enjoy swimming, kayaking and floating on tubes, among other beach-related activities. When they’re not at the beach, the trio said they enjoy exploring Council Bluffs, Omaha and beyond. They said Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a spot they often frequent.

They also said they enjoy going shopping and dining out at new restaurants. Sometimes they’ll make trips out to Des Moines to visit Adventureland. Being from states known for their warmth, the three said they’re used to the heat, but Iowa’s humidity often takes them aback each summer.

Hoden said it’s always a treat to have them around every summer, and she also takes many trips out west to visit them. She said this year is special, in a sense, because they flew in near the beginning of April after their school closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said any time she gets with her grandkids is a blessing.

“I love it, I just love it,” she said. “It’s a family thing we’ve been doing for many years.”