July 20 Face of the Day: Interstate

There’s no mystery in its name, artist William King’s “Interstate” installation is a tribute to the freedom of the open road.

“Major crossroads, right there,” King said of his sculpture in a statement on the Iowa West Foundation website. “And here comes the most wonderful-looking roadster and just look who’s at the wheel! Wow!”

King has three installations, all made from fabricated 1-inch plate aluminum, around the Mid-America Center. “Interstate” is located near the 24th Street interstate bridge on Mid America Drive and “Sunrise” stands outside the Mid-America Center’s south entrance. “Circus” can be seen to the west of the arena, just outside the Iowa West Field House. They were all created in 2007 and are joined by several other pieces of public art in the area.

King was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1925 and grew up in Miami. He had a storied art career before passing away at 90 in 2015. According to his website, he taught at Brooklyn Museum Art School, the University of California at Berkeley and elsewhere. His first solo show was at the Alan Gallery in New York in 1954, and he continued to show through 2014 just before his death.