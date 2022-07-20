July 20 Face of the Day: Will Grudle

Will Grudle is having some fun in the sun this summer.

Grudle, who turns 11 in less than a month, is a Council Bluffs boy who recently transferred into the Lewis Central Community School District last fall after spending time at St. Albert Catholic Schools. He attended Titan Hill Elementary School as a fourth-grader last fall, and he said the teachers and his classmates made it an easy transition to his new school. He said he’s looking forward to his fifth grade year and moving on to middle school after that.

Before he gets back to the books, though, Grudle is making sure has as much fun as possible before the summer’s end. He started things off in early June with a trip to Kansas City to see the United States Men’s National Team take on Uruguay for an international friendly soccer match in front of a sellout crowd at Children’s Mercy Park. The Grudle family later went on a road trip to Chicago that included stops in Cedar Rapids, Decorah and more. Lastly, he hopes his family, cousins and others can get together for a trip to a water park before the fall.

Speaking of water, Grudle was spotted at Kimball Park with several of his family members and other kids during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s summer hydrant parties. It was an especially-hot afternoon on Tuesday, and he said soaking in the cool water felt nice. He hopes to hit up a couple more of the hydrant parties, which are held at different locations across the city every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer. Photos of Tuesday’s hydrant party will be featured in the Thursday edition of The Daily Nonpareil.