July 21 Face of the Day: Adalen Lovelady

Adalen Lovelady is having an action-packed summer.

Lovelady, 5, is a Council Bluffs girl who will be entering her kindergarten year at Kreft Primary School next fall. She is an avid reader, and she said she is excited to improve her reading skills so she can start on bigger, newer books. Her current favorite title is “Today I’ll Be a Princess” by author Paula Croyle.

Lovelady has been active out in the summer sun this season. She’s been spotted at one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s hydrant parties, as well as Pirate Cove Water Park with her family just yesterday. But she just got back from her best summer adventure yet.

Just days ago, Lovelady and several immediate and extended family members took a trip to Cancun, Mexico, to celebrate the graduation of her sister, Jade, who just left Thomas Jefferson High School as a member of the Class of 2022. She said it was an enchanting time as she enjoyed the pristine sand and clear waters for a week. She said her favorite activities were taking a sailboat to a private island to party on the beach and taking part in a foam party at her resort’s beach.

Although she’s already had many fun times this summer, Lovelady wants to keep the party going as long as she can before school starts back up again.