July 21 Face of the Day: Colin Lillie

Colin Lillie is always ready for his next chance to compete.
Lillie, 15, was born and raised in Omaha, but his family moved to Council Bluffs four years ago. He attended St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School across the river before moving, and he has been at St. Albert Catholic Schools ever since.
Lillie will be a high school sophomore this fall. He said he has enjoyed growing up in private schools, noting a sense of a tightly-knit community.
“I just like the small school feeling,” he said. “We’re all family here, it’s a community.”
Lillie is a dedicated athlete, participating in cross country, track and basketball. He is a distance runner, making him a good candidate for cross country and the longer track events. Last week he was seen at an open gym session at St. Albert, where he was getting ready to scrimmage other teams in hoops.
He said he is eager for more opportunities on the field and court as he advances through high school. He said his goal, like many others in his shoes, is to make it to some state tournaments along the way to represent his school and city while competing at the highest level.
Lillie has had a busy summer as AAU basketball tournaments have recently started back up following months of inactivity due to the impact of COVID-19. He said he mainly plays at the Iowa West Field House and has enjoyed competing against teams from all over.
When he’s not on the court, Lillie said he’s been enjoying trips to his grandparents’ place at Lake Panorama for some family time and fishing.
