 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 21 Face of the Day: Niko Cantu Sosa
0 comments

July 21 Face of the Day: Niko Cantu Sosa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210721_new_faceoftheday

Niko Cantu Sosa is having an educational, entertaining summer so far. Sosa, 9, lives in Council Bluffs and is the youngest of five siblings.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Niko Cantu Sosa is having an educational, entertaining summer so far.

Sosa, 9, lives in Council Bluffs and is the youngest of five siblings. He has two older brothers and two older sisters.

He goes to Crescent Elementary School, but he spent some time at Longfellow Elementary this summer for the Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer school program. He said it was a fun five weeks, and he particularly enjoyed taking field trips to explore the city and surrounding communities.

He said he liked visiting a local bank to learn about careers in the financial industry, as well as hit the trails at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek.

Sosa will be having even more adventures this summer, though, as he headed to Mexico shortly after summer school’s completion to visit family for a month before the next school year begins. He said he is going down with his dad and most of his siblings, and he’s excited to see family and take in the scenery.

Sosa will be a fifth-grader at Crescent this fall, and he said he will miss the school when he moves on to middle school. He’ll be making sure to cherish his last year of elementary school.

— Joe Shearer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert