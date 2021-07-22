July 22 Face of the Day: Carrie Rubink

Carrie Rubink has spent most of her life in the south, but she says Council Bluffs feels just like home.

Rubink was born in Brunswick, Georgia, and grew up in the southeast part of the state. She raised her two boys just north in Darien, and the family also spent some time in Florida. She says wherever she goes she becomes a mom to all the kids in the community, so she said she has quite the family now.

The kids are grown, and Rubink has been in Council Bluffs the last three years. She said it feels like home up here, noting how people are very polite and welcoming.

Wednesday afternoon, Rubink was spotted at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative. This is her first year being a part of the garden, and she has two plots going. She said she’s growing beans, cucumbers, squash, tomatoes, potatoes, peas and more. She said she isn’t used to growing things in a climate like the Midwest, but she said she’s picked up a lot of knowledge from fellow gardeners and volunteers at CreekTop.

She is actually a volunteer, herself, and can often be found pulling weeds or helping water the 90 plots at the garden.