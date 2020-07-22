July 22 Face of the Day: Evan Lillie

Be it from ship or shore, Evan Lillie loves fishing.
Lillie, 11, is an Omaha native, but his family moved to Council Bluffs when he was a kindergartener. He has been at St. Albert Catholic Schools ever since moving, and he will be a fifth-grader in the fall. He said it’s been enjoyable growing up in the Falcon family, noting how the school feels like such a tight-knit community. Lillie said he likes that everyone knows each other, whether they’re younger, older or his age.
“There are a lot of nice kids here,” he said. “It’s easy to be friends with everyone.”
Lillie is a year-round athlete, participating in basketball, track, cross country, soccer and flag football. He said being so involved in sports has been a great way to stay active, meet new people and learn a sense of responsibility. He said he loves competition and the feeling of victory, and he is excited to be more involved in St. Albert sports as he moves up to middle school and high school. He said basketball is his favorite sport and his favorite college team is Iowa and his favorite NBA team is the Miami Heat. He said he loved watching LeBron James win his team a pair of national championships while growing up.
When he isn’t practicing or competing, Lillie loves hitting the open water to do some fishing. His grandparents live at Lake Panorama, and the Lillies head up to visit them “almost every week.” Crappie, walleye and bass are his main targets, and he fishes from boats and shores alike. He said it’s a nice, relaxing escape from the hustle and grind of athletic involvement; but he’s always ready to suit up and play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!