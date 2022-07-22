July 22 Face of the Day: Scruffy

While Scruffy the dog will be enjoying the air conditioning at Midlands Humane Society, shelter staff members are reminding pet owners to keep your pets cool and hydrated as the heat wave continues.

Scruffy is a 4-year-old female Jack Russell terrier mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. She’s described as a laid back little lady who is looking for a quiet forever home she can have all to herself. She’s looking for a couch buddy to snuggle on as she naps. Her adoption fee is $250, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Scruffy might even be there looking for a family. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Midlands Director of Development and Marketing Kori Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.