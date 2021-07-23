July 23 Face of the Day: Marlys Lien

Marlys Lien can help you find what you’re looking for.

Lien was born and raised up north, which is quite apparent in her accent.

“I’m a born-and-raised Minnesotan with ‘uff da’ in my conversation,” she said with a smirk.

Lien went to Willmar for high school and later studied at Concordia College in the Fargo-Moorhead area. She earned degrees in social work and library science, graduating in the 1970s.

“My life has been in libraries ever since,” she said.

Her first job was as a children’s librarian in Fargo. She then headed up the Bookmobile operations in Moorhead. Lien later advanced to the referencing and cataloging side of things.

Many years went by and before she knew it, Lien was in Council Bluffs. Lien has been in southwest Iowa for the past 15 years and she’s become a familiar face at the Council Bluffs Public Library. She currently serves as the adult programming librarian, and her job is to both inform and entertain the library’s patrons.

“I’ve always been curious about information, and I’ve always love having the ability to read books to find information,” she said. “And I love helping others do that.”