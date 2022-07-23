July 23 Face of the Day: Rebecca Cody and Hannah Hering

Rebecca Cody, right, and Hannah Hering, left, are the county’s newest royalty.

The two were center stage Thursday evening during the 2022 queen coronation ceremony at the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca. Cody and Lily Scott competed for the queen crown and Hering and Brooklyn Buck were after the junior queen title. By the end of the ceremony, Cody and Hering were the respective winners in their fields.

Leading up to the crown presentations, the candidates were asked various questions from judges. Cody was asked to speak about inspirational figures in her life. She was quick to name her advisors from the Future Farmers of America. Fighting back emotions, Cody was tearful while explaining how they helped her get to where she is today.

Cody is the daughter of Randy and Lynn Cody of Carson, and she’ll be a junior at Riverside High School in the fall. She is quite active, competing in cheer, dance, cross country, baseball, track, speech and softball. She is also in the school band and National Honor Society. She is the secretary for the Carson Commanders 4-H Club and has held different positions with the FFA chapter, including vice president. Her sister, Hannah, was named 2022 fair princess this year, too.

Hering is the daughter of Ryan and Bonni Hering, and she’ll be a sophomore at Riverside in the fall. She is active as a cheerleader, band member and competitor on the Bulldogs track team. She also competes on the school’s speech team, both in large group and individual formats. She is also a member of the student council and East Pottawattamie Hot Shots.

A large group of youngsters also got a chance to take the spotlight Thursday for the fair prince and princess coronation. Hannah Cody was named princess and 3-year-old Brooks Wageman was named prince. The other candidates included Ryleigh Sutton, Anna Applegate, Anastasia Casson, Makenzie Long, Kinlee Gallagher, Snowlyn Wageman, Evelyn Hart, Ivy Johnk, Edith Johnk, Savannah Price, Hadley Johnson, Brianna Hinzmann, Leslie Morgan, Mia Hoffman, Georgia Van Nordstrand, Logan Cody, Hunter Shughart and Bennett Rush.