July 24 Face of the Day: Bluebell

When Bluebell the dog gives you this look, you know it’s the right match. Bluebell is a 1-year-old female Weimaraner who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs.

Shelter staff members say she is shy around new people but quickly warms up to those who show her some love. She works well on a leash when walking with volunteers and has been friendly with other dogs. Bluebell’s adoption fee is $300, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Bluebell might even be there looking for a family. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Midlands Director of Development and Marketing Kori Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.