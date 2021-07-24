July 24 Face of the Day: Jerimiah Holmes

Jerimiah Holmes is new to Council Bluffs, but’s he’s found a new social hub in Teen Central at the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Holmes, 15, grew up in North Platte, Nebraska, but moved to Omaha about two years ago. He moved across the river in May, and he’s been here ever since. Holmes will be a freshman at Abraham Lincoln High School this fall and he said he’s both nervous and excited for the new experience. He’ll be a new face in a new school in a new city, but he said he is more looking forward to all the opportunities that await him.

Holmes has dreams of becoming a surgeon one day, so he is ready to take some biology courses. He was also happy to learn about Council Bluffs Schools’ Early College Academy, which will help him get a head start on college as an upperclassman.

A few days ago, Holmes was spotted at Teen Central, the library’s second-floor oasis for middle and high school students. He had discovered it just a few days prior, and he said he knows it’s going to be a frequented spot for him.

He was busy doing some gaming on one of the computers, and he said he was preparing to meet a friend to make and record some music in the library’s maker space. He said he was impressed by all the resources the library has for his age group and is excited to continue visiting.