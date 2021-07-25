July 25 Face of the Day: NatalieJean Ahrens

NatalieJean Ahrens has been in the field of nursing for 30 years, the most recent four as an oncology nurse navigator in the Thoracic Clinic at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Ahrens was born and raised in Juneau, Alaska and met her husband, Dr. Pat Ahrens, in Helena, Montana, where they both attended college. They have been married for 30 years and moved to Council Bluffs 19 years ago when Dr. Ahrens joined Council Bluffs Surgical Associates as one of their general surgeons. He is also the vice president of medical affairs for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

NatalieJean and Dr. Ahrens both work closely with cancer patients and are well versed in the benefits provided by Spirit of Courage.

“Cancer does not discriminate who it affects. When patients come in and are facing the bills that come with cancer, they are stressed,” NatalieJean Ahrens said. “It is really awesome to have a fund that assists them in these situations. Spirit of Courage helps to ease the financial burdens placed on our patients and their families.”

NatalieJean and Dr. Ahrens have two children, Mark and Kristen, and two St. Bernards. In her spare time, NatalieJean loves to read, travel and spend time with her family.