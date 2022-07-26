July 26 Face of the Day: Griffin

Griffin the dog is as loving as he is handsome, and he wants to charm some humans in a new forever home. Griffin is a 5-year-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff members describe him as energetic, playful, friendly and funny. He’s eager to find a loving family to call his own. His adoption fee is $225, which covers altering, age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Griffin might even be there looking for a family. Vehicle entries and sponsorship opportunities are still available, and interested parties can get more information calling the shelter.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.