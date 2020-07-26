July 26 Face of the Day: Naomi Sherrill

Win or lose, Naomi Sherrill is proud of her older brother.

Naomi, 11, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools. She will be entering the sixth grade next fall. With schools being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, Naomi said she is ready to get back into the classroom and is excited to start middle school.

She’s been having a relaxing summer, hanging out with her many siblings and going swimming at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Saturday morning, Naomi and her family made the trip to Des Moines to watch St. Albert take on Newman Catholic in the Class 1-A state baseball quarterfinal at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs.

Her brother, Isaac, is a junior first baseman and pitcher for the Falcons, and her parents, Nate and Tina, and her siblings, Lydia, Jeremiah, Joel, Jonathan and Isabella, were all on hand to root him on. The Sherrills were in good company, as several Falcons fans flocked to the stadium to root for their team.

Unfortunately, St. Albert lost 6-5 in an exciting match up featuring many hits and highlights. Of course, Naomi and her family wanted to see Isaac advance, but they were proud to see their team make it to Des Moines on a one-loss regular season.

Fortunately, Naomi gets to see her older brother play one more season before he graduates. She is ready to see some similar magic next season.

