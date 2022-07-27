July 27 Face of the Day: Bill Oldenburg

Bill Oldenburg is no stranger to having fun, especially if it means benefitting a good cause. Spirit of Courage, an event which benefits the Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center, is one such cause. Celebrating its 20th year, Spirit of Courage has honored more than 60 recipients since its inception in 2003.

Bill has been employed at First National Bank of Omaha since 1987. He and his wife, Terry, celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on July 13. Regarding other family members? “We are devoted to and controlled by our dogs, Barley and Ace,” says Bill.

When asked what he likes to do in his free time, Bill responded by saying, “Terry and I are both big college football fans. The Hawkeyes are by far our favorite team. But, we really enjoy all college football. I will watch several televisions at the same time, and watch until the last game is done (Hawaii at 2 a.m.).”

In addition to college ball, Bill loves to hunt. “The best part of hunting is just walking outside and enjoying nature,” he said. “You should spend 15 minutes a day outside, sitting quietly, observing nature. If you are too busy to spend 15 minutes, then spend a half hour,” he goes on to say.

Bill plays different roles within Spirit of Courage. As a member of the Barefoot Beach Club, he helps in running a refreshment stand for the golfers. “We set up a simple game to occupy their time if the carts should become backed up,” he said. “Playing some tropical music and passing out frozen margaritas add to the fun,” Bill went on to say. Bill also works year-round tracking down and talking to potential celebrities for the celebrity portion of the golf tournament.

“Everyone’s life is impacted by cancer. I have had several people close to me survive cancer and die from cancer. I have been the caretaker of people with cancer,” Bill said. “The first thing you learn is that everyone is impacted differently. The different types of cancers, treatments and the individual’s health all combine to make everyone’s experience their own. Anyone that attends the Gala/Banquet and listens to the speeches understands the positive impact this organization has,” he added.

This year’s 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of entry is $1,000/team. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with Table Sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

For more information, reservations or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.