July 27 Face of the Day: Paul Curry

Paul Curry spent four years as a floor nurse at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital before becoming a nurse navigator in Radiation Oncology, where he has been for the last year.

“One of the reasons I love working at Jennie is the community outreach and programs that are readily available to our patients. The programs provide a chain of survival that helps get them through their long and hard cancer journeys,” Curry said. “One of the programs, Spirit of Courage, raises money to help Methodist Jennie Edmundson patients buy groceries, pay for utilities, cover the cost of extremely important skin care products that are an incremental part of the patient’s care through their radiation treatments and ensure transportation is available to and from doctor’s appointments and treatment.”

Spirit of Courage in an important resource to providing patient-centered care, which is at the heart of what Curry does as a nurse.

Curry lives in Glenwood with his wife and two energetic boys — Philip, 3, and Isaac, 1. As a family, they enjoy camping in their RV, hiking and spending time with family and friends. During the summer you will find them in the pool and during the winter you will find them playing in the snow.