July 28 Face of the Day: Callie Earlywine

Callie Earlywine is no stranger to the fight against cancer, nor is she a stranger to Spirit of Courage. “I was honored as a Spirit of Courage Recipient in 2010,” Callie said. “It was such a wonderful night to experience with my family, friends and the SOC family. It is truly a celebration of a person’s battle with cancer — whether you win or lose this battle, the honor is so special!”

Callie is no stranger to the world of volunteering, either. She has volunteered for many organizations, schools and her church over the course of the years. Creating T-shirt quilts is her passion. “I have made many for so many different situations — birthdays, graduations, retirements, to celebrate a special profession, and, my favorite — to honor a loved one lost,” she said.

Callie and family have attended Spirit of Courage events each year since her diagnosis to help keep what she refers to as “a wonderful charity” going forever. This year Callie was asked to volunteer for the Spirit of Courage Gala dinner event. She and her sister, Kristy Nickolisen, have been working to contact all past recipients for this year’s 20th anniversary. “We were thrilled to be able to do this and give back for all we get in return by being part of Spirit of Courage,” Callie said. “I have enjoyed talking to so many people that love SOC as much as I do!”

“Every year when you walk into the Gala lobby, the posters greet you showing the recipients of all past years of the SOC Award,” Callie adds. “I have my picture taken here every year by my poster to celebrate how lucky I am to be here celebrating at Spirit of Courage with my family and new and former recipients. SOC is about honoring friends and family for their courage, while at the same time raising money to help cancer patients with anything they may need during their battle. This is an exceptional charity to be a part of, and our family enjoys the support we get and give every year,” she said.

Callie and her husband, Rod, have been married for 49 years. Together they have two daughters. Daughter Jennifer Gibbons and her husband, Derek, live in Lincoln and have three daughters — Ella, Hope and Aby. Their other daughter, Alisa Mohrhauser, and her husband, Nathan, live in Denton and have what Callie calls “our three grand dogs — Lola, Mazy and Duke.” She and Rod retired in 2020 and moved to Lincoln to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

The 2022 Spirit of Courage Gala will be held Aug. 6. 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland will be honored, as well as ALL past recipients. The Gala begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. This year’s Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with Table Sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

“Thank you for the honor to be part of ‘Face of the Day’ persons chosen for the 2022 Spirit of Courage Gala,” Callie said. “I feel that I have contributed such a small part in all the efforts from the many it takes to make this a very special Gala every year.”

For more information, reservations, or questions about this year’s Golf Tournament and Gala Dinner, please call 712-396-6040 or e-mail jefoundation@nmhs.org.