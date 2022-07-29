July 28 Face of the Day: Molly Harman

It is said that any medical facility would be lost without its nurses. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Cancer Center is no exception. Molly Harman, Registered Nurse Navigator with Jennie Ed’s Radiation Oncology/Breast Health Clinic/Thoracic Clinic, is a perfect example in proving that sentiment to be true. “Being able to work at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and in the Cancer Center is such a rewarding experience,” Harman said. “I am so honored to be able to work with these patients every day.”

Besides being a great oncology nurse, Molly is a true supporter of Spirit of Courage, an annual fundraising event that benefits the Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center. Consisting of a golf tournament during the day, followed by a Grand Gala that same evening, Spirit of Courage has been providing financial support for those going through cancer treatments at Jennie since 2003. Now in its 20th year, this all-important fundraising event is going stronger than ever.

When not at work, Molly and her husband of five years are busy raising two busy little boys who are, according to their mother, “on the go at all times.” An annual trip to Okoboji, a small town in Dickinson County on the eastern shore of West Okoboji Lake in the Iowa Great Lakes region, is a highlight of their summers. Their family also enjoys working on the farm and riding their tractors, semi and combine together as a family.

Since transitioning into the Cancer Center a year ago, Molly says she has become more aware of the importance of Spirit of Courage. “I get to see on a daily basis how much this impacts our patients,” she said. “We are able to help patients with travel, bills and groceries, who are dealing with the stress of a cancer diagnosis.

“Spirit of Courage is so important to me, especially now that I am able to see the impact it brings to our patients every day. Our patients are already going through so much, and it is so rewarding to be able to provide assistance in any way we can as they undergo their cancer journey.”

This year’s Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. An awards reception will follow the tournament. Registration is set at $1,000/team.

The annual Benefit Gala is being held that evening at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Cocktails and the silent auction begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, and awards at 7 p.m. Spirit of Courage 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland will be honored, as well as ALL past recipients. Individual tickets are priced at $80, with table sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

Please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org for more information and/or to make auction donations. Reservations are also available at the above.