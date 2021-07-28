July 28 Face of the Day: Ryan Richard

Ryan Richard has worked at Farris Engineering for 13 years, the most recent two as the Mechanical Department manager.

He is married to Erica and together they have three children — Lena, Eleanor and George. They also have two dogs — a Vizsla named Charlie and a Boston terrier/French bulldog mix named Mabel. Erica Richard is a pharmacist at Children’s Hospital.

It wasn’t until recently that Ferris became involved with Spirit of Courage. They do a significant amount of work in the health care industry and are always looking to give back where possible. Once they learned about Spirit of Courage and what it stands for, they were eager to jump on board.

“Everyone in their lifetime will have an experience with cancer — personally, a family member, a friend — there is always that connection to the disease,” Ryan Richard said. “In addition to providing financial assistance for medical treatment, Spirit of Courage helps bring peace of mind by helping with rent, utilities, groceries and transportation. Easing stress outside of treatment is an approach that helps with complete care, not only physically but mentally. It shows there are people that care.”