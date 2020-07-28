July 28 Faces of the Day: Magic Pacaj and Miley the dog

Magic Pacaj has spent her life taking care of animals, and she’s trying to help Miley the dog find her forever home.
Pacaj, 18, is a Council Bluffs native who grew up on a farm outside of town. She’s helped raise several different kinds of animals growing up, taking care of guinea hens, chickens, ducks, turkeys, cats and pigs, among others.
Pacaj was homeschooled and graduated when she was 16, and she’s currently a student at Iowa Western Community College.
After a stint in the school’s veterinary technician program, she is hoping to be admitted again to resume her classes in the fall. She said her love of animals led to her wanting a career in taking care of them.
“I live on a farm, so we’ve spent a lot of money on vet bills over the years,” she said. “So it would just be really nice to know how to treat an animal that’s sick. And, obviously, I just love animals.”
Pacaj is one of the newest faces at Midlands Humane Society, having worked as a kennel technician for the past month. She said she loves working with animals every day, and relishes every chance she gets to socialize with them and make them feel loved.
One particular animal she’s been working with is Miley, a 7-year-old American bulldog who came to the shelter as an owner surrender late last month. Pacaj said she is a shy girl at first, but once she earns your trust she loves to give just as much attention to whoever gives it to her. Miley’s adoption fee is $175.
In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show on Aug. 30. It’s the third installment of the car show, which is held in the Thunderbowl parking lot.
This year, the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $20 to enter a car. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is limiting the show to 75 entries. This year, there will be 13 entry classes with trophies going to the top three in each category, as well as five “best of” awards. There will also be an auction, live music, adoptable animals, food and drink specials and more.
Those interested in registering a vehicle can do so at the Midlands website or in person at the shelter. All proceeds will benefit Midlands Humane Society.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
