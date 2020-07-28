July 28 Faces of the Day: Magic Pacaj and Miley the dog

Magic Pacaj has spent her life taking care of animals, and she’s trying to help Miley the dog find her forever home.

Pacaj, 18, is a Council Bluffs native who grew up on a farm outside of town. She’s helped raise several different kinds of animals growing up, taking care of guinea hens, chickens, ducks, turkeys, cats and pigs, among others.

Pacaj was homeschooled and graduated when she was 16, and she’s currently a student at Iowa Western Community College.

After a stint in the school’s veterinary technician program, she is hoping to be admitted again to resume her classes in the fall. She said her love of animals led to her wanting a career in taking care of them.

“I live on a farm, so we’ve spent a lot of money on vet bills over the years,” she said. “So it would just be really nice to know how to treat an animal that’s sick. And, obviously, I just love animals.”

Pacaj is one of the newest faces at Midlands Humane Society, having worked as a kennel technician for the past month. She said she loves working with animals every day, and relishes every chance she gets to socialize with them and make them feel loved.