July 29 Face of the Day: Teresa Wickersham

Teresa Wickersham works as a safety auditor for her family’s business, Mid Continent Trucking, located in Denison.
She has been involved with the business for more than 20 years in several capacities to include everything from accounting to running errands. She even learned how to drive an 18-wheeler.
Wickersham has been married to her husband, Brian, for 40 years. They have been blessed with two children, Krista and Kyle, and a son-in-law, Greg Hernandez. Duke and Charlie, their German shepherds, are also a special part of their family.
Wickersham became involved with Spirit of Courage several years ago as a volunteer helping to set up auction items and decorate tables for the gala. For the last several years, Mid Continent Trucking has been the hospitality room sponsor for Spirit of Courage.
“This is a great cause. I lost my dad to cancer in 2020 and know from firsthand experience that the funds generated from Spirit of Courage provide a tremendous amount of financial help for cancer patients and the staff at Jennie Edmundson really does care,” she said. “They were a big help to my dad.”
In her free time, Wickersham likes to travel, play golf, garden, swim, boat and fly with her husband in his plane. She is passionate about cooking and a good bottle of wine.
“We have all been affected by cancer — either personally or through someone we love,” she said. “If you are able, I would encourage and urge you to give to this wonderful cause.”
The Spirit of Courage Gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. One hundred percent of the money raised that evening goes to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund that provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, deductibles and everyday living expenses.
Visit the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation website at jehfoundation.org/events/spirit-of-courage or call the Foundation office at 712-396-6040 to learn more. Please join us as we help our families in their fight against cancer.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital