July 29 Face of the Day: Teresa Wickersham

Teresa Wickersham works as a safety auditor for her family’s business, Mid Continent Trucking, located in Denison.

She has been involved with the business for more than 20 years in several capacities to include everything from accounting to running errands. She even learned how to drive an 18-wheeler.

Wickersham has been married to her husband, Brian, for 40 years. They have been blessed with two children, Krista and Kyle, and a son-in-law, Greg Hernandez. Duke and Charlie, their German shepherds, are also a special part of their family.

Wickersham became involved with Spirit of Courage several years ago as a volunteer helping to set up auction items and decorate tables for the gala. For the last several years, Mid Continent Trucking has been the hospitality room sponsor for Spirit of Courage.

“This is a great cause. I lost my dad to cancer in 2020 and know from firsthand experience that the funds generated from Spirit of Courage provide a tremendous amount of financial help for cancer patients and the staff at Jennie Edmundson really does care,” she said. “They were a big help to my dad.”