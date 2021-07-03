July 3 Face of the Day: Zeke the dog

It’s going to be loud the next couple of nights with Independence Day celebrations, and Midlands Humane Society wants pet owners to make sure dogs like Zeke are safe as the skies light up with fireworks explosions.

Zeke is a 1-year-old male Labrador mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members describe him as a “sweet boy that’s full of energy.”

He does well with other dogs after he meets them, but due to his high energy, it is recommend he go to a home with kids 8 and older. His adoption fee is $250, which includes microchipping, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29.

Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021.

Nelson said to check the Midlands Facebook page for more announcements concerning the car show and gala.