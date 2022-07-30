July 30 Face of the Day: Ali Mirmiran

For Dr. Ali Mirmiran, the well-being of his patients is his first and foremost priority.

When asked what appeals to him most about Spirit of Courage, an annual fundraising event benefitting the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund, Dr. Mirmiran responds by saying, “It is patient-centered, and I like to help by spending my time and money in support of something that supports my patients as they go through this difficult time in their lives.”

Sounds like doctor and event may be the proverbial perfect match.

Dr. Mirmiran has been serving as Radiation Oncologist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Estabrook Cancer Centers since July 2009. He and his wife have four children, ages 2 to 13. When not helping his patients, he loves spending time with his family, as well as reading and traveling. Evenings might find him curled up on the couch with those he loves and a bowl of popcorn watching some of their favorite movies and TV programs.

Established in 2003, Spirit of Courage has been serving the community for the past 20 years. Funds raised help those cancer patients seeking treatment at Jennie Edmundson Hospital with expenses associated with their diagnosis such as travel, housing, groceries, necessary dietary nutritional supplements and monthly bills.

This year’s 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of entry is $1,000/team. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with Table Sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

For more information, reservations, or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.