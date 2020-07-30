July 30 Face of the Day: Logan Ebert

Logan Ebert has missed his school pals, but he’s been able to get back in touch this summer.
Logan, 9, is a Council Bluffs native and a student in the Lewis Central Community School District.
He is the son of Angie and Justin Ebert and older brother to Easton, who is 7. Logan will be a fourth-grader at Titan Hill Intermediate School in the fall, and he said he is excited to get back into the classroom after schools were shut down early during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he missed seeing his friends and teachers.
Logan has had a sense of normalcy this summer, though, as he’s been attending the Lewis Central Lucky Children program at Titan Hill with his brother. He said it’s been nice roaming the halls of his school once again.
Yesterday afternoon, Logan, his brother and some friends had a fun day in the program, getting to take a dip in the school pool.
Logan has been having fun outside of the Lucky Children program this summer. He said he loves riding his mountain bike around his neighborhood and playing the popular “Roblox” video game with his brother.
His family has two dogs, an Australian Shepherd mix named Wyatt and a Border Collie mix named Zoey. They’re two energetic dogs, and Logan loves taking them on walks and playing in the yard with them.
Logan is ready for school to get back in session, but he’s also looking forward to as much fun and relaxation as he can get in before the first bell rings this fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!