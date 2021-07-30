July 30 Face of the Day: Marilyn McKeighan

Marilyn McKeighan is a financial counselor and prior authorization specialist at Heartland Oncology & Hematology, a position she has held for five years. During this time, she has made several patients aware of the financial support available from Spirit of Courage, which allows them and their families to focus on patient care.

“When a patient at Heartland is facing the biggest challenge in their life, Spirit of Courage is there to help! In addition to providing financial help, it is a HUGE support group,” she said. “’ I cannot put into words how much Spirit of Courage means to me personally. It is the Rock of Gibraltar for so many of our patients.”

McKeighan looks forward to attending the gala each year and is proud to be part of a community that so generously supports this cause.

Marilyn has been married to her high school sweetheart for 44 years. Together, they have three children and two grandchildren, with whom she loves to spend time. In addition to redecorating her 121 year-old home, Marilyn also enjoys gardening and looks forward to planting flowers and a vegetable garden each year.

“My husband and I enjoy going for rides in the country and there is nothing quite like sitting on my porch swing watching the fireflies on a summer night,” she said.