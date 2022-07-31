July 31 Face of the Day: Megan Jefferson

Megan Jefferson, Registered Chemotherapy Infusion Nurse at Heartland Oncology, has been helping those with a diagnosis of cancer for the past two years. Her heart for her patients is as big as Heartland Oncology itself.

Megan started with Heartland Oncology amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and so is very excited to attend her first in-person Spirit of Courage Gala this year. Now in its 20th year, Spirit of Courage, a fundraising event that benefits the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center, has been instrumental in helping to assist cancer patients seeking treatment at Jennie Edmundson since 2003.

“Spirit of Courage gives all people, regardless of socioeconomic status, the same fighting chance,” Megan said. “It allows people to focus on their own health and supports a range of needs from extra calories via nutritional supplements to assisting with hotels and transportation that aid in getting them here for treatment.”

Megan goes on to say, “I feel very fortunate to witness first-hand the tears of joy and relief when patients are told Spirit of Courage is going to help them with co-pays, gas, groceries and other monthly expenses. To be able to offer my continued support is of great value to me.”

Megan and her husband, Trevor, have two children, 12-year-old Isabelle and Henry, 3. Together they live on a farm with five cats, dogs and five sheep. They are soon to add three cows and some chickens to the mix.

When asked how she likes to spend her free time, Megan replied, “I love to support my daughter in her activities, which include 4-H, horse shows and equine gaming events. When I have my own time, my hobbies include landscaping and working around the farm.”

This year’s 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of entry is $1,000/team. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers, and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with table sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

“To all those who have supported Spirit of Courage in the past, thank you from the bottom of my heart for making a difference!” concludes Megan. Thank you, Megan, for your enthusiastic and continued support as well.

For more information, reservations, or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.