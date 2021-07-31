July 31 Face of the Day: Scott Hartman

Scott Hartman is a vice president and wealth management advisor for US Bancorp Investments, where he has been employed for 30 years. He is also currently the board chair for the Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Cancer has touched so many lives in our community, including mine. I have been involved with Spirit of Courage for 15 years and have hosted the Friday night recipient reception the last several years. We really enjoy getting to interact with the recipients in a more relaxed environment,” Hartman said. “Being a Spirit of Courage recipient comes with a mixed bag of emotions. By hosting this reception, we hope to help ‘take the edge off’ a bit for the recipients.”

Hartman is proud to be associated with Spirit of Courage because it brings the community together to financially help those who have been affected by cancer. It is also important that one hundred percent of the profit from the event goes directly to patient care.

Hartman was a participant in the initial Bald and the Brave event, which raised more than $18K for Spirit of Courage, and went on to emcee subsequent events.