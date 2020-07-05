July 5 Face of the Day: Danley Mills

Danley Mills is a proud veteran and American.
Mills is a native of Bellevue, Nebraska, where he lived for most of his life. He graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1966 and served as active duty in the U.S. Navy for two years after. He had been in the reserves prior to that. He worked in maintenance for the State of Nebraska for 20 years before retiring. Mills has been living in Council Bluffs for the past eight years. He and his wife, Jeanette, live in the Garden Homes at Risen Son Christian Village, which offers independent living apartments and houses for seniors. The two have been married for 28 years, and he said they love the atmosphere and community they’ve become a part of at Risen Son.
“I think it’s just fantastic,” he said. “They take really, really good care of their people. I hope to be able to stay here forever.”
Mills said the staff and his neighbors are something special, and they’re always finding new and fun ways to keep everyone in touch and active in their community. One such event was a Fourth of July parade held outside the campus Friday morning. Several area organizations marched and drove throughout the Risen Son campus, where residents sat outside and waved as they passed by.
Being a veteran, Mills said he was happy to see members of American Legion Post No. 725 of Treynor lead the parade. “I got to salute my flag, and that makes a big difference to me,” he said.
In his free time, Mills said he loves working out in his yard with his wife. The two have a number of flowers, vegetables and other plant life growing in their yard and garden. He is currently tending to a number of milkweed plants to attract monarch butterflies.
The Mills’ also enjoys spending time with their Garden Homes neighbors, though they’ve had to do most of their socializing in the rain garden outside as they are still taking many precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. He said the Garden Homes residents usually spend a lot of time with the assisted living residents, but they’ve had to put that on hold as to keep the more at-risk community safe.
Danley Mills said he hopes the Council Bluffs community has a safe and patriotic holiday weekend.