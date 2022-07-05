July 5 Face of the Day: Tyson the dog

Tyson the dog is reminding people that fireworks season is over, and that he’s also waiting to find his forever home.

Tyson is a 2-year-old male boxer mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he’s a sweet guy who loves going on long walks. He’ll be a great hiking buddy who is always looking for an adventure. He needs to work on his manners a bit, so some basic obedience training will go a long way. He’s quite treat motivated, which should help on his journey.

Tyson’s adoption fee is $225, which covers a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands was recently presented a $25,000 grant from Petco’s Lifesaving Award fund. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the grant is an honor and will be put to good use as they work to better the lives of animals in the city and county.

Lastly, the shelter has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.