July 6 Face of the Day: Brian Owens

Brian Owens spends his days making sure the residents of The Heritage at Fox Run are taken care of, but he said they also take care of him.

Owens was born in Lynwood, California, but his family moved to Council Bluffs before he was 2. He’s been here ever since and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1978. He went right into the workforce after high school, and he married his wife, Diann, when he was 21. They’re together to this day.

For 27 years, Owens and his uncle worked together to run Owens Quality Cleaning in town. He then went on to work in maintenance at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for a few years before recently taking his commute back to Council Bluffs. For the past eight months, Owens has been working as the maintenance director at The Heritage at Fox Run, 3121 Macineery Drive, which offers independent and assisted living, memory and respite care and home health services as well. He said with the two facilities now on campus — The Heritage opened a second building last summer — every day is a new adventure for him as he tackles tasks around the building, as well as in residents’ homes.

The latter is his favorite part of his work week, as he gets to spend time with the senior residents and learn about their lives. Owens said he often enjoys hearing about their upbringings and looking at photo collections from ahead of his time.

“There’s a lot of wisdom in these buildings, no doubt,” he said. “This is a great place to work. There’s great people here and I enjoy what I do.”

Another perk of his job is that he gets to see his wife every day. Owens said she’s been at The Heritage for 16 years, and it’s nice to see each other throughout the day as they take on their different responsibilities. Outside of work, Owens said he enjoys kicking back and relaxing. They just installed a pool at their home, so they’ve been spending a lot of time using that to beat the heat as the summer heat simmers on.

He’s also an avid music player, and he’s performed in a number of bands over the years. He is currently playing with his brother and two cousins, who are also brothers, in a band called Unbrokin. Earlier this summer they actually put on a show for the independent living residents at The Heritage. He said more than 100 people came out to dance and enjoy some barbecue under the evening sky.

Owens hopes everyone stays safe and cool this summer.