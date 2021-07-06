July 6 Face of the Day: Vergarie Sanford

Vergarie Sanford was born and raised in Council Bluffs and currently serves as an adjunct professor minister and mentor at Mount Zion Refuge Center.

She holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Oral Roberts University. Sanford has been a board member with the Iowa West Foundation since 2020 and presently serves as the chair of the Healthy Families Advisory Committee.

On a typical day you can find Sanford at the Mount Zion Refuge Center, but she would recommend that you check out the General Dodge House and the Black Angel. In addition to the Iowa West board she serves on the boards of Centro Latino of Iowa and Wings of Hope.

Fun fact: Sanford produced a local Christian TV show from 1997-2007 titled “Miracles Today.”

— Iowa West Foundation