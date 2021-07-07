July 7 Face of the Day: Warren Weber

Warren Weber is a longtime resident of Council Bluffs transplanted from Ackley.

Prior to joining the Iowa West Foundation board, for which he currently serves as the chair of the Education Advisory Committee, he spent his career in secondary education, working in social studies and English, as well as fulfilling positions in school administration.

Today, Weber prefers to spend time in nature and read, recommending visitors check out Hitchcock Nature Center, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs Public Library and the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. He is a member of several other volunteer boards, including the Pottawattamie County Conservation Foundation, Children’s Square USA, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation’s Education Committee and is dedicated volunteer for Leadership Council Bluffs.

Last but not least, he enjoys spending time with his five grandchildren and supporting local shops and businesses.

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled more than $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations. Learn more at www.iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation