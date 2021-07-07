July 8 Face of the Day: Phil Reed

Phil Reed is from Oakland, Iowa. In addition to his service as an Iowa West board member, Reed has served as a board member for multiple entities including the Riverside Community School District, Oakland Industrial Foundation and Western Iowa Development Association.

If he had to pick his favorite place in Council Bluffs, he’d be found near River’s Edge with all the new development happening in the area or outside in nature enjoying some of the great parks Pottawattamie County has to offer. Reed enjoys canoeing, biking, or anything involving his grandkids.

One thing people might find interesting is his history of competition in several marathon canoe and boat races, some as long as 340 miles.

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled more than $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations. Learn more at www.iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation