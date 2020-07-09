July 9 Face of the Day: Cadence and Paysen Venner

Cadence Venner, left, and Paysen Venner are a pair of inseparable sisters.

Cadence, 7, and and Paysen, turning 9 next month, are Council Bluffs natives but have been living in Missouri Valley for the past few years. The two are students at St. Albert Elementary School, with Cadence entering the second grade and Paysen starting third grade in the fall. They have two younger siblings — a 2-year-old brother, Ethan, and almost-4-year-old sister, Addie — and they said they can’t wait for them to be old enough to go to school with them.

They said they were sad when they had to finish the school year at home due to schools being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are eager to get back into the classroom as soon as possible. Paysen said her favorite subject is art and her sister’s is music. When the Venners moved to Missouri Valley, the family built a house on an acreage, giving them lots of space to play on and explore.