July 9 Face of the Day: Hannah Dillehay

Hannah Dillehay is dancing through the summer.

Dillehay, 17, is a Council Bluffs native, and she’ll be a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School in the fall. She attended Longfellow Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at AL. Catching up with her on campus yesterday, Dillehay said her time as a Lynx has been great.

With her freshman year being cut short due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it hasn’t quite been the normal high school experience for her and her peers, but it’s still been memorable. “It’s been fun having new experiences and getting involved in all the activities here,” she said.

Dillehay is active outside the classroom, participating in a number of activities in and out of school. She’s on the student council and a member of National Honor Society. She’s on the Iowa Youth Advisory Council and she dances competitively at Abraham Lincoln and with Kerri’s Dance Studio here in Council Bluffs.

It’s safe to say that dancing is a passion of Dillehay’s, as she’s been studying and practicing at Kerri’s since she was 3. Her Kerri’s team recently competed in the IN10SITY Dance nationals competition in Nashville. Being a big country music fan, Dillehay said it was amazing to experience a city with such rich culture for the genre. The team visited the legendary Grand Ole Opry and checked out the Country Music Hall of Fame, amongst other sites. One of her groups won a national title, too, making the trip that much sweeter.

Speaking of trips, the AL dance team is set to hit the road this morning as they head to Iowa State University for a dance camp. Coming off a nationals run last season, she said the Lynx are eager to get back to competition.

Dillehay and her team have been spending a lot of time together recently, including getting out in the community for some volunteer work. Earlier this week, about half of the AL dancers spent time lending a hand at Food Bank for the Heartland over in Omaha. They helped bag and box more than 3,000 pounds of pasta, and Dillehay said it felt good to help out while having fun with her teammates. She said they hope to get out into the community more next school year.

Dillehay has been busy with dance all summer, but she’s looking forward to a family trip when she gets back from the dance camp at Iowa State. Her family will be headed to Table Rock Lake down in the Ozarks for some fun in the sun.