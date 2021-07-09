July 9 Face of the Day: Paula Hazlewood

Paula Hazlewood grew up in Carson and currently resides in Pottawattamie County, just south of Council Bluffs.

Hazlewood is a graduate of Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute, where she earned her Master Practitioner credential from the Advance Economic Development Leadership program. Her education has served her well in her role as the executive director with the Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and also as chair of Iowa West Foundation’s Placemaking Advisory Committee since 2017.

Being so local and involved in matters of the area, you might find Paula taking some time to herself at places like the Salty Dog, Full Fledged Brewing, Dusted Charm, or any of Council Bluffs’ golf courses. She urges those around the area to take an art tour, visit a museum, stroll around River’s Edge Park and grab a bite to eat at Pizza King or Christy Crème.

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled more than $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking and healthy families programs and projects.

The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations. Learn more at www.iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation