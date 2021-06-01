June 1 Face of the Day: Amelia Jenks Bloomer

Amelia Jenks Bloomer was an American women’s rights and temperance advocate in the 19th century. Though she did not create the women’s clothing reform style known as bloomers, her name became associated with it because of her early and strong advocacy.
In the mid-1800s, Bloomer worked with Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony to fight for women’s rights, even introducing the two pioneers of the movement. A monument depicting that meet-up stands at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in New York, according to the National Park Service.
Bloomer was born in 1818 in Homer, New York. Bloomer came from a family of modest means and received only a few years of formal education in the local district school.
When she was 22, she married attorney Dexter Bloomer, who encouraged her to write for his New York newspaper, The Seneca Falls County Courier. She spent her early years in Cortland County, New York.
Amelia Bloomer edited the first newspaper for women, The Lily, serving as the sole publisher of the publication from 1850 to 1853. She stayed on as a contributor after selling it in anticipation of a move to Iowa.
Bloomer and her husband moved to Council Bluffs in April 1855. They were both very active in the community. The Bloomers were staunch supporters of the Union cause and worked tirelessly to supply food, clothing and bandages to Union soldiers during the Civil War.
Bloomer remained a suffrage pioneer and writer throughout her life, writing for a wide array of periodicals. Although Bloomer was far less famous than some other suffragettes, she made many significant contributions to the women’s movement — particularly concerning dress reform and the temperance movement. Bloomer led suffrage campaigns in Nebraska and Iowa and served as president of the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association from 1871 until 1873.
She died in Council Bluffs in 1894 at the age of 76.
– Nonpareil archives