June 1 Face of the Day: Amelia Jenks Bloomer

Amelia Jenks Bloomer was an American women’s rights and temperance advocate in the 19th century. Though she did not create the women’s clothing reform style known as bloomers, her name became associated with it because of her early and strong advocacy.

In the mid-1800s, Bloomer worked with Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony to fight for women’s rights, even introducing the two pioneers of the movement. A monument depicting that meet-up stands at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in New York, according to the National Park Service.

Bloomer was born in 1818 in Homer, New York. Bloomer came from a family of modest means and received only a few years of formal education in the local district school.

When she was 22, she married attorney Dexter Bloomer, who encouraged her to write for his New York newspaper, The Seneca Falls County Courier. She spent her early years in Cortland County, New York.

Amelia Bloomer edited the first newspaper for women, The Lily, serving as the sole publisher of the publication from 1850 to 1853. She stayed on as a contributor after selling it in anticipation of a move to Iowa.