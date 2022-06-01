June 1 Face of the Day:

Hattie Bracker got to see her big sister on high school soccer’s biggest stage Tuesday, and as an avid soccer player and future Lynx, she hopes to be there herself someday.

Bracker, 6, lives in Council Bluffs. She is the daughter of Jim and Becky Bracker, and she has two older siblings, Creighton and Paige.

Bracker just finished her kindergarten year at College View Elementary School, and while she is excited about being a first-grader soon, she is ready to enjoy a summer full of fun. Her first stop was making a trip to Des Moines with her family to watch her sister, Abraham Lincoln senior Paige Bracker, compete in the Class 3A girls state soccer tournement.

It was a joyous occassion for the family, as AL beat Dowling 3-0 to advance to the Class 3A semifinal. They’ll be back in Des Moines Thursday to see the Lynx take on Ankeny for a shot at the Class 3A finals.

Sports run in the Bracker family, and Hattie is no exception. She plays in a league with the Council Bluffs Soccer Club and she loves playing at the Iowa West Sports Plex.

She’ll be an Abraham Lincoln student-athlete one day, and she said she loves getting inspiration from watching her older siblings compete.

After the state soccer tournament, Bracker said her family is thrilled to be taking a trip to Iceland in July. The famous Blue Lagoon, several waterfalls and many other wonders of nature are in store for her, and she can’t wait to travel internationally.

The rest of the time between now and next school year will be spent splashing around in her pool and having fun with friends and family. Before any of that, though, she is ready to see Abraham Lincoln back in action at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.