June 10 Face of the Day: Brooke Wright

Volunteers make the world go ‘round at Midlands Humane Society, and Brooke Wright is one of the newest recruits. Wright, who just turned 13, is a Council Bluffs native.

She’s been a student in the Underwood Community School District since preschool, and she just finished her seventh grade year. She said Underwood has been a great place to attend over the years, calling it a “10-out-of-10” experience. She noted that she’s made many great friends and the teachers are always looking out for their students.

She plays volleyball, and she is excited to play at a higher level when she reaches high school. Wright said she also plans to try out for a COBRA team.

Thursday afternoon, Wright was seen helping out behind the scenes at Midlands Humane Society. Her sister, Mariah, is the shelter’s volunteer coordinator, so it was pretty easy getting the gig. She’s been an animal lover her whole life, so volunteering at Midlands was a no-brainer for her. She has two dogs, Fiona and Dakota, and a cat named Branch.

Wright said her favorite things to do at the shelter are playing with the cats and running dishes. She said it doesn’t take long for things to get messy at Midlands, so volunteers are key to keeping the place nice and clean as animals come and go and do their business.

In other shelter news, Midlands announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said it will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.