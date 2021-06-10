June 10 Face of the Day: Korbin Horton

Korbin Horton is a new comer to the Chanticleer Community Theater stage.

His role as Motel the Tailor in “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” is a wonderful character. A rather meek and poor tailor who seeks the hand of Tzeitel, he comes into his own through the show and soon you will find yourself cheering him on in the process! The character has so many different sides to him that the audience will get to see and experience.

Korbin goes to Treynor High School and will be a junior. He wants to go to UCLA to get his degree in theater. He came to Chanticleer on the encouragement of his friend Brooke Attebury, a veteran of the Chanticleer stage.

Korbin is excited to have his first performance and in his words has become “addicted” to the stage.

Be sure to come and see all the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” Opening weekend is June 17-20, with encore performances June 24-27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.

The Chanticleer is located at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.