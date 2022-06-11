June 11 Face of the Day: Paige Bracker

Paige Bracker had great success not just on the field this spring, but also in the classroom.

Bracker, 18, is a Council Bluffs native. She attended Underwood Elementary School until the third grade and then transferred to the Lewis Central Community School District. She remained a student there until she was an eighth-grader, but she said she wanted something new.

She moved over to Kirn Middle School, went on to Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated this past May. She said she graduated first in her class at AL, and she technically became a college graduate first.

Bracker said Sarah Steinmetz, the TAG Strategist at Abraham Lincoln, worked with her to help her earn an associate’s degree from Iowa Western Community College while finishing high school the past two years. She crossed the stage at the Mid-America Center on May 14 to accept her degree and did the same for her diploma a week later. She said it was a great accomplishment and it feels great to have a head start to her college career.

While she was finishing her successful academic career, Bracker also put a close on an historic soccer season for the Lynx. Bracker has been playing the game since she was 3 and has been a part of many soccer clubs, including Midwest Premier Academy in Omaha.

Her training came in handy as AL went on a nice run in the Class 3A state soccer tournament this season, making it to the championship round last weekend in Des Moines. The team fell short to Ankeny Centennial, but they put on a great show and made it further than any other Lynx soccer team in program history. Bracker made the 3A All-Tournament team alongside teammates Hanna Schimmer and Lexy Mayo.

Bracker’s excellence in competition and education was recognized recently during the Great Omaha Sports Committee’s Outstanding Scholar Athlete & Spring Scholar Athlete Awards in Bellevue, Nebraska. She was among the 14 student-athletes honored at the event, and one of four soccer players to receive an award. Lewis Central golfer Jordan Greenwood was also recognized at the event.

Bracker is excited to continue her soccer career while studying exercise science at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, next fall. She said she’s excited to take the step up in competition and take part in a new soccer family. The season starts August 13, and she’s anxious to get up to campus to get to know her team better and start practicing.

Before that, though, she is looking forward to a well-earned family vacation to Iceland this summer.