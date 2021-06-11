June 11 Face of the Day: Xander Redden

Xander Redden is a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School.

He is playing the Constable in the upcoming production of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” at the Chanticleer Community Theater. The Constable is a Russian military official stationed near Anatevka, knows the villagers well and even likes some of them, particularly Tevye.

But these superficial relationships don’t prevent him from carrying out violence against the people. Xander says the fun part of the role is even though he is a fun guy at heart he gets to play a very serious character. He is very happy to be working with such a great cast and has built some strong friendships.

Xander is in the AL show choir and has been involved in theater since he was 4 years old. When Xander graduates he would like to become an actor or a forensics scientist. He wants everyone to know that if you have ever thought about auditioning for anything just do it! Be brave and hold your head up, it’s not always a yes, but it gives you experience and confidence.

Be sure to come and see all the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” Opening weekend is June 17-20, with encore performances June 24-27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.