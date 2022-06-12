June 12 Face of the Day: Carol Elder

Many of us have been touched by cancer, whether as a personal challenge or as the relative, friend, or acquaintance of someone facing this insidious disease. Wheels of Courage, an annual local car show fundraiser sponsored by businesses in the Council Bluffs area, help those in need as they face this battle.

As an entrepreneur and local business owner, Carol Elder brings the perfect amount of charisma and determination to the Wheels of Courage planning committee. “I help secure event sponsors, solicit auction and raffle items, and get people registered for the event. Our Wheels of Courage Committee is at Quaker Steak and Lube every Thursday night, promoting the event and selling 50/50 raffle tickets,” said Elder.

“Wheels of Courage is important to me because I have learned that life can change in a heartbeat,” Carol goes on to explain. “You never know when and if you might be the one who needs a little help so that you are able to keep fighting the fight. Every sponsor, volunteer, car registration and T-shirt sale adds up and makes Wheels of Courage a successful event.”

All Wheel of Courage proceeds are donated to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients in need of help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Funds are also used to help patients with incidental expenses such as medications, utility costs, groceries and transportation.

This year’s seventh annual Wheels of Courage event takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube, located at 3320 Mid America Drive, on Saturday, June 25th. Please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call Tara Slevin at 712-396-6040 for more information. Together, we can make this year’s event a rousing success!