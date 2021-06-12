June 12 Face of the Day: Evie Mae

Evie Mae is 10 years old and is happy to be back on the Chanticleer Community Theater stage.

Evie plays Feodra in “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” and is a member of the ensemble. She decided to audition with the encouragement of her mother, who loves the theater. Evie attends Eddison Elementray and will be in fifth grade this coming year.

Evie loves the new theater. She says it is modern and amazing, but she does miss the old theater. She is keeping up well with the rehearsal schedule and said that practicing with masks is “no big deal” as she wears them in school so it has become second nature.

Evie is very excited for the musical to start so all her friends can come out and see what she has been doing. She encouraged anyone who wants to audition to just go a head and do it.

Be sure to come and see all the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” Opening weekend is June 17-20, with encore performances June 24-27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.

The Chanticleer is located at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.